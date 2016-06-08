June 8 Double Bond Pharmaceutical International publ AB :

* Rights issue which ended on June 7, was subscribed to about 13.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.63 million), equivalent to about 141 pct

* The company receives proceeds of about 9.3 million crowns

($1 = 8.1002 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)