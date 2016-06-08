June 8 BrainCool publ AB :

* Says has decided on new share issue to diversify shareholder base, which brings proceeds of maximum of 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million)(about 22.5 million Swedish crowns)

* Subscription price per share will be eight percent lower compared to the volume weighted average price during the period June 8 to June 16

($1 = 0.8779 euros)