June 8 Transtema Group AB :

* Says has decided on new share issue to diversify shareholder base, which brings proceeds of maximum of 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million) (about 22.5 million Swedish crowns)

* Subscription price per share will be eight percent lower compared to the volume weighted average price during the period June 8 to June 15 Source text: bit.ly/28khR7Q

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)