UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Auto-Spa SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Cyprus-based Ikenga Investment Corporation Limited sold its all 1,670,400 shares representing 14.74 pct stake in Auto-Spa
* Previously informed that Ledewo Ltd sold 8.09 pct stake in Auto-Spa to Soltano Management and Dariusz Ilski raises his stake in the company to 43.65 percent from 28.91 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources