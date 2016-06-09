June 9 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* Announces final results of Tetragon Financial Group Master
Fund Limited tender offer to purchase Tetragon Financial Group
Limited ("TFG") non-voting shares
* Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited ( "Master
Fund") to purchase a portion of outstanding non-voting shares of
TFG for a maximum aggregate payment of $100,000,000 in cash
* In accordance with terms of offer, Master Fund has
accepted for purchase 9,999,997 TFG non-voting shares at a
purchase price of $10.00 per share
