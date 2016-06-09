UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 NH Hotel Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board agreed that there was no conflict of interest related to presence of HNA's representatives in the board at the moment
* HNA's representatives to resign if HNA acquires Carlson group and if it does not agree to sell the controlling stake that Carlson holds in Rezidor
* To establish a commission that will examine conditions of the acquisition of Carlson group by HNA and a potential conflict of interest
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources