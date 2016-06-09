June 9 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday that following the decision of Polish
Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to approve
re-materialization of Grupa Konsultingowo Inzynieryjna Kompleks
SA's shares and on the company's request it resolved to
exclude shares of GKI Kompleks from trade as of June 14
* Following the decision of KNF to apprive
re-materialization of Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA's (PFH)
shares and on the company's request it resolved to
exclude shares of PFH from trade as of June 14
* KNF allowed re-materialization of shares of GKI Kompleks
and Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA (PFH) in May
Source text - bit.ly/1RXT3GN, bit.ly/1U2oCHf
