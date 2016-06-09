June 9 Marisa Lojas SA :

* Announced on Wednesday that it would propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting to consider resignation of Chairman Cassio Casseb Lima and to appoint Marcio Luiz Goldfarb as new chairman of the board

* Cassio Casseb Lima to remain as an effective independent board member

Source text: bit.ly/1PiD7iA

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)