June 9 Dover Corp

* Upon close of transaction, Dover's annualized retail fueling revenue will be $1.4 billion

* Transaction is anticipated to be modestly accretive to continuing earnings per share in 2017

* Expects deal to be dilutive to continuing EPS in 2016

* Entered into a definitive agreement under which company will acquire Wayne Fueling Systems Ltd

* Deal for $780 million in cash

* Transaction is expected to be funded with a combination of cash on hand and incremental debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)