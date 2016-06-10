BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10CPI Property Group SA :
* Said on Thursday announced the issue of 550,000,000 new ordinary shares for a global cash contribution of 55 million euros ($62.12 million)
* Said new shares were subscribed by the current shareholder EFIMACOR S.a r.l.
* Said corporate share capital of company has thus been increased from 545,276,458.70 euros to 600,276,458.70 euros
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.