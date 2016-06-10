June 10CPI Property Group SA :

* Said on Thursday announced the issue of 550,000,000 new ordinary shares for a global cash contribution of 55 million euros ($62.12 million)

* Said new shares were subscribed by the current shareholder EFIMACOR S.a r.l.

* Said corporate share capital of company has thus been increased from 545,276,458.70 euros to 600,276,458.70 euros

