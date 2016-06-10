UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 10 Saga Furs Oyj :
* Said on Thursday expects its FY result to be clearly negative
* FY result is affected by decline in fox furs prices and the company not being able to offer remaining blue fox furs during financial period's last auction to be held in September
* Said although the company reported full sales in June auction, during the company's past auctions only half of offered furs were sold
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources