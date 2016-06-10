June 10 Saga Furs Oyj :

* Said on Thursday expects its FY result to be clearly negative

* FY result is affected by decline in fox furs prices and the company not being able to offer remaining blue fox furs during financial period's last auction to be held in September

* Said although the company reported full sales in June auction, during the company's past auctions only half of offered furs were sold

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)