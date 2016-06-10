BRIEF-Fantasy Aces Daily files for Chapter 7 protection
* Fantasy Draft LLC terminates asset acquisition of Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. Company files for protection
June 10 Muehl Product & Service AG :
* Decided to submit insolvency plan
* Insolvency plan includes payment of 500,000 euros ($564,800.00) by former CEO Thomas Wolf to company to increase insolvency estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Taken delivery of two ultramax ice-class 1c dry bulk carriers from Oshima shipyard in Japan
BRASILIA, Jan 31 Brazil plans to overhaul its bankruptcy law to help troubled companies survive a two-year recession that has led a record number of them to suspend debt payments, a senior member of the government's economic team said on Tuesday.