June 10 EC2 SA :

* Said on Thursday that in transactions on June 6 and June 7 Miroslaw Januszewski sold 499,505 shares of EC2 representing 18.64 percent stake

* After transactions Miroslaw Januszewski, the company's CEO, does not hold any shares of EC2

* On June 6, Miroslaw Januszewski sold 242,537 shares at average price of 2.9 zloty ($0.76) per share and on June 7 he sold 256.968 shares of EC2 at 2.36 zlotys each

* On June 6 Adam Sokolowski bought 41,986 shares of EC2 at average price of 2.98 zlotys per share

* As a result of transaction, Adam Sokolowski together with his affiliated unit raise their stake in EC2 to 26.52 pct from 24.95 pct

($1 = 3.8314 zlotys)