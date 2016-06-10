June 10 LARQ SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., received an order from media house for advertising services

* Total value of deals signed by the company and its unit with this client between April 10 and June 9 amounts to 1.7 million zlotys ($443,216) gross

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8356 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)