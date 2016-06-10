June 10 Altia Consultores SA :

* Said on Thursday its shareholders had approved a dividend payment in the total amount of 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million), which is 0.26 euro per share

* The dividend will be paid on June 16 Source text: bit.ly/25ONfgc

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)