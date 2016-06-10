BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Cdr Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Thursday that the second subscription period for "CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL 2015-2021 - OBBLIGAZIONI CONVERTIBILI 6%" convertible bonds with total value of 4.95 million euros issued on Oct. 26 was colsed in advance of the deadline of June 30
* The subscription was closed in advance due to the intervened subscription by 14 entities of additional 9,802 bonds for a nominal value of 980,200 euros
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.