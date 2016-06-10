June 10 Cdr Advance Capital SpA :

* Said on Thursday that the second subscription period for "CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL 2015-2021 - OBBLIGAZIONI CONVERTIBILI 6%" convertible bonds with total value of 4.95 million euros issued on Oct. 26 was colsed in advance of the deadline of June 30

* The subscription was closed in advance due to the intervened subscription by 14 entities of additional 9,802 bonds for a nominal value of 980,200 euros

