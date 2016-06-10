June 10 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Wednesday it would propose to the shareholders share capital increase through the issuance of 11.8 million shares of 0.10 euro per share nominal value and issue price of 19.55 euros per share in the operation without preferential subscription rights

