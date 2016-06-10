BRIEF-MannKind launches new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
June 10 Scandinavian Real Heart AB :
* Rights issue was completed on June 2, 2016
* Subscription rate in the issue totaled 107.5 percent
* Cash injection of 14,118,793 Swedish crowns ($1.71 million) before issue costs
Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of State-Of-The-Art manufacturing site
* Approved entry into settlement, license agreement with 2 wholly owned subsidiaries of Biogen Inc and certain other parties