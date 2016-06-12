COPENHAGEN, June 12 Novo Nordisk :

* Says semaglutide demonstrated superior improvements in glycaemic control vs rivals sitagliptin and exenatide ER in two clinical trials in adults with type 2 diabetes

* Says findings from two phase 3a clinical trials for semaglutide, an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue, were presented at the American Diabetes Association 76th Scientific Sessions

* Chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen says data adds to growing clinical evidence for once-weekly semaglutide

For more on the company, click on (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)