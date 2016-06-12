COPENHAGEN, June 12
Novo Nordisk :
* Says semaglutide demonstrated superior improvements in
glycaemic control vs rivals sitagliptin and exenatide ER in two
clinical trials in adults with type 2 diabetes
* Says findings from two phase 3a clinical trials for
semaglutide, an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)
analogue, were presented at the American Diabetes Association
76th Scientific Sessions
* Chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen says data
adds to growing clinical evidence for once-weekly semaglutide
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)