BRIEF-Charter Communications says "disappointed" with NY AG's lawsuit
* "Disappointed" NY AG chose to file lawsuit on Time Warner Cable's broadband speed ads that occurred before merger with Charter Further company coverage:
June 10 (Reuters) -
* Line Corp files for U.S. IPO of up to $708.4 mln - SEC Filing
* Will apply for listing of ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LN"
* Line Corp says estimate that the IPO price of the ADSs will be between $25 and $28 per ADS
* Estimate initial public offering price of the shares will be between 2,660 yen and 2,980 yen
* IPO of up to 35 million shares of co's common stock in the form of shares or American Depositary Shares
* Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Goldman Sachs Japan Co Ltd, J.P. Morgan are among underwriters for IPO
* In March 2016, line's users exchanged average of 20.4 billion messages a day and average daily active users represented about 61.4 percent of line's MAUS globally
* Upon completion of global offering, Naver Corp will own 83.3 percent (before exercise of any over-allotment options) of outstanding shares of co
* Active user base has grown to 218 million monthly active users globally in march 2016
* Naver Corp will continue to have "substantial control over us", limiting co's ability to influence outcome of "important corporate decisions"
* Line corp says 152 million monthly active users located in its four largest markets of Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (1.usa.gov/1Xege7H) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
DETROIT, Feb 1 Automakers on Wednesday are likely to report a 3 percent decline in U.S. auto sales for January after a surprisingly strong December stole some thunder from the start of the new year, industry analysts and economists said.
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago