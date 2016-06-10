June 10 Avtovaz :

* Said on June 8 that its net assets amounted to minus 52.06 billion roubles ($800.90 million) at the end of Q1

* At the end of 2015 net assets amounted to minus 43.12 billion roubles

* Its creditors have received the right to demand early repayment of the debt, if such right arose prior to the publication of the statement

