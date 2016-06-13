June 13Softblue SA :

* Said on Friday Micha Kierul, CEO, decreasd his stake in the company to 52.29 percent from 61.96 percent via sale of 1.7 million shares at 1.06 zlotys per share

* Tomasz Kierul decreased his stake in the company to 2.61 percent from 15.49 percent via sale of 2.3 million shares at 1.06 zlotys per share

