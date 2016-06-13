BRIEF-Detection Technology Q4 EBIT ex-items dobles to EUR 5.2 mln
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
June 13 FIT Biotech Oy :
* Said on Friday research grant application related to Innovative Medicines Initiative 2 (IMI2) had not resulted in positive decision
* Grant application had been submitted by international consortium coordinated by the French governmental research institute INSERM, in which FIT Biotech Oy is participating
* Said negative decision will not have significant impact on FIT Biotech's operations
* Said consortium is contemplating possibility to submit new IMI2 research grant application
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* Dec quarter net profit 35.8 million rupees versus 72.9 million rupees year ago