UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Friday it resolved to issue series of AH bonds worth 5 million zlotys ($1.29 million) via private offer
* The bonds have maturity of 30 months
* Price per bond is 1,000 zlotys
* Said placed 4,500 bonds for total nominal value of 4.5 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8850 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources