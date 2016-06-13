June 13 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Friday it resolved to issue series of AH bonds worth 5 million zlotys ($1.29 million) via private offer

* The bonds have maturity of 30 months

* Price per bond is 1,000 zlotys

* Said placed 4,500 bonds for total nominal value of 4.5 million zlotys

($1 = 3.8850 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)