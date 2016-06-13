BRIEF-Detection Technology Q4 EBIT ex-items dobles to EUR 5.2 mln
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
June 13Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Friday that meeting of its creditors was held and agreement was accepted under arrangement proceedings motion filed to Lublin court, Poland on Jan. 12
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* Dec quarter net profit 35.8 million rupees versus 72.9 million rupees year ago