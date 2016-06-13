(Adds detail)

June 13 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Hans Peter Havdal has tendered his resignation from Chief Executive (CEO) position

* Chairman of the Board Henning E Jensen is appointed CEO with immediate effect

* Says Jensen has spent fifteen years in the automotive industry in various leadership positions with General Motors, Delphi and TE Connectivity where he was Senior Vice President of the Automotive Division. More recently, Henning E Jensen was the CEO of RHI AG of Austria and Kistefos AS of Norway

* Board member Bruce E Taylor is appointed Chairman of the Board

* "In light of the need for accelerated change the board looks forward to working with Henning E Jensen on taking the company to the next level and unlocking the potential of Kongsberg Automotive," Bruce Taylor said in a statement