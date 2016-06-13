UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds detail)
June 13 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Hans Peter Havdal has tendered his resignation from Chief Executive (CEO) position
* Chairman of the Board Henning E Jensen is appointed CEO with immediate effect
* Says Jensen has spent fifteen years in the automotive industry in various leadership positions with General Motors, Delphi and TE Connectivity where he was Senior Vice President of the Automotive Division. More recently, Henning E Jensen was the CEO of RHI AG of Austria and Kistefos AS of Norway
* Board member Bruce E Taylor is appointed Chairman of the Board
* "In light of the need for accelerated change the board looks forward to working with Henning E Jensen on taking the company to the next level and unlocking the potential of Kongsberg Automotive," Bruce Taylor said in a statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia and Oslo newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources