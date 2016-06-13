UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :
* Said on Friday FY 2015 EBIT at -3.4 million euros (previous year: -3.8 million euros)
* FY 2015 net loss at -4.0 million euros (previous year: -3.6 million euros)
* FY 2015 revenue of 18.3 million euros (previous year: 2.9 million euros)
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.