June 13 Manz AG :

* Said on Saturday it had been informed by a major customer that the customer would stop a large project in the Energy Storage segment

* Said final statement on whether this contract will be postponed or cancelled and its potential impact on 2016 revenues and earnings guidance will be possible after final negotiations

* There is the risk that the company's previous expectation for 2016 cannot be achieved

