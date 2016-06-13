June 13 Royal Reesink :

* River Acquisition announced on Friday its recommended public offer for Royal Reesink unconditional

* Percentage of shares tendered under the offer at 90.3 pct

* All conditions for completion of the Offer have been satisfied or waived

* Settlement will take place on 17 June 2016

* Remaining Shares can be tendered in a Post Acceptance Period commencing on 13 June 2016 and ending on 24 June 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1ZJRd2A

