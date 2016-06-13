June 13 Softimat SA :

* Announced on Friday that its claim against HP rejected in highest court of appeal

* Softimat had stared a legal procedure against HP in 2003, demanding a compensating cancellation fee of 24 million euros ($27 million) as well as interest at legal rate since May 23, 2003

Source text: bit.ly/1YlbPzi

