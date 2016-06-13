BRIEF-Digital Bros signs agreement with Starbreeze for distribution of "Dead by Daylight"
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
June 13 Idogen AB :
* Started in autumn 2015 a pre-clinical "proof of concept"-study of the company's cell therapy in models of hemophilia A
* The study results show that treatment with tolerogenic dendritic cells results in a reduced occurrence of inhibitory factor VIII antibodies and treatment has a lasting effect
* If the method can be transferred to humans, means that tolerogenic vaccine can provide protection against the formation of inhibitory antibodies following repeated treatment with factor VIII in patients with hemophilia A
Source text: bit.ly/1UvnypC
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* Dec quarter net profit 35.8 million rupees versus 72.9 million rupees year ago
* Issue in-kind for acquisition of Lightair Holding AB fully subscribed for