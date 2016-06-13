Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 13 Sygnity SA :
* Signs an annex to a contract with Poland's Social Insurance Institution, Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) in Warsaw for the delivery of software of integrated data warehouse
* As a part of the annex to the contract undertaken in a consortium, the amount of work by Sygnity will increase and so will the value of the maximum remuneration Sygnity might receive, to 37.3 million zlotys ($9.6 million) gross from 19.1 mln zlotys gross
* Informed about signing the deal on Dec. 15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8854 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)