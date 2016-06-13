June 13 Sygnity SA :

* Signs an annex to a contract with Poland's Social Insurance Institution, Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) in Warsaw for the delivery of software of integrated data warehouse

* As a part of the annex to the contract undertaken in a consortium, the amount of work by Sygnity will increase and so will the value of the maximum remuneration Sygnity might receive, to 37.3 million zlotys ($9.6 million) gross from 19.1 mln zlotys gross

* Informed about signing the deal on Dec. 15

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8854 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)