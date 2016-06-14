BRIEF-Global Ferronickel comments on DENR's media briefing
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
June 14 Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS :
* Reported on Monday that it recommends FY 2015 dividend of 90 pct of the 2015 profit i.e. of 1.6 million Bulgarian lev ($922,881.70) which is 0.0797769 Bulgarian lev gross dividend per share
* Proposes reduction of the company's capital from 60.5 million Bulgarian lev to 20.2 million Bulgarian lev by reducing nominal value per share issued by the company from 3.00 Bulgarian lev to 1.00 Bulgarian lev and formation of reserves to the amount of 40.3 million Bulgarian lev
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.