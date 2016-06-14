June 14 Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS :

* Reported on Monday that it recommends FY 2015 dividend of 90 pct of the 2015 profit i.e. of 1.6 million Bulgarian lev ($922,881.70) which is 0.0797769 Bulgarian lev gross dividend per share

* Proposes reduction of the company's capital from 60.5 million Bulgarian lev to 20.2 million Bulgarian lev by reducing nominal value per share issued by the company from 3.00 Bulgarian lev to 1.00 Bulgarian lev and formation of reserves to the amount of 40.3 million Bulgarian lev

