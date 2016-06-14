June 14 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :
* Said on Monday that it signed a conditional agreement (a call option) to sell its 26.33
pct stake in Aquis Exchange (Aquis)
* Aquis holds the right to execute the call option
* Aquis or an entity named by it may buy the shares
* The call option may be exercised by Aquis, only if WSE issues a negative decision
concerning a potential restructuring of Aquis or its capital structure to implement an initial
public offering by Aquis or if WSE issues a negative decision concerning an IPO by Aquis
* The selling price is 37 pounds ($52.4) per share
* The call option may only be exercised for all WSE's shares held in Aquis and will expire
by the end of November 2017
$1 = 0.7061 pounds)
