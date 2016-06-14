June 14 Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Monday that it finalised agreement with AS Roma SpA for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Miralem Pjanic

* The consideration for the acquisition is 32 million euros ($35.96 million)

* Employment contract to have five-year duration

