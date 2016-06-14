June 14 Caleffi SpA :

* Unit Mirabello Carrara signs exclusive license with Diesel for Diesel Living Home Textile line

* License agreement will have 5 year duration and will enable production and distribution of household linen worldwide

* The collection will be distributed in Diesel shops in Italy and abroad

* The first collection will be presented on January 2017 in Paris

