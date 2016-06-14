UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Log Commercial Properties e Participacoes SA :
* Announced on June 6 that at the general meeting of shareholders it was approved to submit to the regulator an application for conversion of its registration as a public company from category "B" to category "A"
* The shareholders also approved to submit an application for registration of an initial public offering to be held in non-organized over-the-counter market in Brazil
* IPO to be coordinated by Banco Bradesco BBI SA as lead coordinator, Brasil Plural SA Banco Multiplo, Banco de Investimentos Credit Suisse (Brasil) SA and Banco Votorantim SA
* The offering registration request will be examined and the offer will only begin after the granting of the registration by CVM
Source text: bit.ly/1Onc5fb
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources