June 14 HQ AB :

* Has completed the rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Issue was fully subscribed and the company receives proceeds of about 52.4 million Swedish crowns ($6.31 million) before issue costs, which are estimated at about 2.5 million crowns

* In total, issue was subscribed to about 109.3 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1ZNStBC

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.3023 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)