June 14 Acrinova publ AB :

* Says has acquired two properties in Borås and Malmö for a total property value of 47 million Swedish crowns ($5.67 million)

* Says has as of June 14 paid 19 million crowns in cash and received funding of 26,751,109 crowns

* Handover of properties takes place immediately

Source text: bit.ly/1UhDo9V

($1 = 8.2834 Swedish crowns)