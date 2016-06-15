June 15 EC2 SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Adam Sokolowski together with an affiliated person sold 747,940 shares representing 27.91 percent stake in the company

* Currently Adam Sokolowski together with an affiliated person do not own any shares of EC2

* On June 10 a number of 407,351 shares of EC2 were sold at 2.2 zloty each and on June 13 340,589 shares were sold at 1.62 zloty each in transactions on NewConnect

