BRIEF-DuzonBizon says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 290 won/share for FY 2016
June 15 Zinkia Entertainment SA :
* Said on Tuesday that at the general shareholders' meeting, held on June 14, Jose Luis Urquijo Narvaez resigned from the post of chairman, member of the board and member of the audit committee of the company
* The board appointed Miguel Valladares Garcia as its new chairman and Alberto Delgado Gavela as chief executive (CEO) of the company
* Grasim Industries ltd says co's knowledge of proposed Idea-Vodafone deal is restricted to what has been put out by idea
