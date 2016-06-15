Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Med-Galicja SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it established new unit, Galio Innovation Sp. z o.o.
* Acquired 4,500 shares of Galio Innovation Sp. z o.o. for total of 225,000 zlotys
* Galio Innovation will be engaged in the production of orthopaedic rehabilitation equipment, including Galio Carbon wheelchair and prosthetic orthopaedic equipment under individual orders
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants