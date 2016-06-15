June 15 Netmedia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, eTravel SA, completed talks with two investors concerning its capital increase

* The agreements concern eTravel's capital increase via issue of between 0.8 million and 3.3 million series F shares at 5.921 zlotys ($1.50) per share

* The parties plan to sign an investment agreement and conduct the capital increase of eTravel until June 21

* The parties agreed that one of investors taking part in the capital increase will have right to acquire up to 1,050,000 eTravel's shares from all 15.2 million held by Netmedia currently at 5.921 zlotys per share

* After the registration of eTravel's capital increase and sale of shares, Netmedia's stake in eTravel will decrease to 70.05 pct from 89.94 pct

* The maximum total value of the transactions is 25.8 million zlotys

* The names of the investors will be published upon their acceptance of issued shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9415 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)