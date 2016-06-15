BRIEF-Vousse Corp files for pre-insolvency proceedings
* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article
June 15 Interbud-Lublin SA :
* Said on Tuesday that due to postponing by court the decision regarding the company's application for bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement decided to start work on a proposal for arrangement proceedings under Restructuring Law bill
* Said the application for proceeedings under restructuring law applicable as of Jan. 1 is more advantageous for the company
* Said the new motion wil include, among others, updated arrangement proposals which were not presented in its motion dated Dec. 21, 2015
* board approved company to submit an application for business rehabilitation to Central Bankruptcy Court within february 15, 2017
HAMBURG, Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.