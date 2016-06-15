June 15 Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to issue up to 50,000 series F bonds of total nominal value of 50 million zlotys ($12.7 million)

* The series F bonds are due to mature on June 24, 2019

(Gdynia Newsroom)