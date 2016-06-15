UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to issue up to 50,000 series F bonds of total nominal value of 50 million zlotys ($12.7 million)
* The series F bonds are due to mature on June 24, 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9463 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources