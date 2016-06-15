BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says as at Dec 2016 total FUM A$51.7 bln
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Banco Popular Espanol SA Chairman Angel Ron:
* Says bank had informal contacts with other banks exploring different alternatives
* Says he expects the bank's core shareholders to maintain a very similar stake to current 21.6 percent after 2.5-billion-euros ($2.8 billion) rights issue
* Says rights issue is progressing pretty well
* Says aim of rights issue was to stay independent
* Says the bank has seen high interest from both institutional and retail investors for its rights issue
* Says further consolidation in Spanish banks could be a way to address weaknesses in the sector Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 1 New European Union capital rules treat insurers like traders making risky short-term bets and require them to set aside too much capital, trade body Insurance Europe said on Wednesday.