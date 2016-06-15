BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
June 15 Biotech-igG AB :
* Says discussions on business changes within Biotech-IgG AB have been completed
* Says proposal for acquisition of a group of companies has been presented to the company
* Board considered, however, valuation of the group is too high for acquisition to be carried out
* Announced on May 24 trading in company shares is suspended due to entering into discussions on business changes within the company [bit.ly/1UyXqKm ]
Source text: bit.ly/1XWH9pR
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.