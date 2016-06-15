UPDATE 2-Siemens raises outlook after Q1 profit beats forecasts
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Philip green says lawyers Olswang, adviser Grant Thornton gave Dominic Chappell's BHS bid credibility
* Philip Green says if Chappell had followed BHS business plan agreed at sale it would not have failed
* Philip Green says would not have dealt with Dominic Chappell if Goldman Sachs had not approved him.
For more see: (London Newsroom)
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
Jan 31 The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.