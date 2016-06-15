(Adds comments by Sandberg)

OSLO, June 15 ** Norwegian salmon farmers will probably raise their collective output in 2017 following a decline in 2016 that has contributed to a spike in market prices, Norway's Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told Reuters

** "We hope to see output growth in 2017," Sandberg said

** Problems with sea lice in many regions have contributed to limiting output recently

** "The industry is significantly better prepared now. More resources have been dedicated to lice removal, so we can allow for (output) growth in 2017."

** "It's up to the industry itself though. I give them the opportunity to grow in 2017, but they face the prospect of cutbacks if they don't behave. It's their money, and the limit on sea lice is not to be treated as a joke."

** Sandberg said long-term growth may be allowed to exceed three percent per year, but added that growth of 10-12 percent annual growth would be far too high

** For 2017 a production growth of 5 percent could be possible based on the current regulatory regime and given a 5 percent increase in the maximum allowed biomass in the sea

** Sandberg said applications for 180 new sea farm development permits from 25 companies will not potentially boost growth before in 2018

** Sandberg said he believes in the long-term ambition to raise production to about 5 million tonnes in 2050 from 1.11 million tonnes in 2015

** Sandberg said that is not an easy target but he is more and more confident to in the goal after seeing applications for development permits and new research

** Sandberg said he expects more land-based production but not in full scale which will be too costly

** Sandberg says if you can lift the weight of each fish to 800 grammes from 200 before you put them in the sea, then you will have a lot positive effects, like reducing escapes, increasing immune system

** Sandberg said he is afraid of losing market shares due to current record high prices (above 70 crowns per kilo), therefore it is important to increase production

** Sandberg said difficult to know market impact of potential new trade deal between EU and U.S

** Important to build new markets and make bilateral agreements

** Sandberg said we are working on many marketing measures and will visit India, Mexico and Iran in near future

** The Russian market is still closed due the conflict over Ukraine, Chinese market is also almost closed

** Norway is the world's top salmon exporter with volumes more than double that of number two producer Chile. Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik and Alister Doyle)