June 15 Odontoprev SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that its board approved, ad referendum of the general meeting of shareholders, own capital interest payment totalling gross 11.4 million Brazilian reais ($3.3 million), corresponding to 0.0216 real per share

* Record date is June 17

* Ex-dividend date is June 20

* Payment date is July 5

Source text: bit.ly/1PtYXA0

($1 = 3.4620 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)